Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $922,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,612,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 996,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after acquiring an additional 795,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,492,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.12. 666,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,952. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $98.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

