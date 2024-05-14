Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $944,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.14. 929,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.