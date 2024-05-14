Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. 648,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,889. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

