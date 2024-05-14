Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 713,425 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,056,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,511,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,033,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,711,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,556,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.