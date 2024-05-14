Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,472,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.76. 3,247,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103,752. The company has a market capitalization of $326.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

