Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,038 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.69. 372,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,179. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

