Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 121,980 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.2% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.57. 2,377,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,621. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

