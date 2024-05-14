Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

