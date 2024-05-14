Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXT

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.