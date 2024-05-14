RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

