Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of RMBS opened at $56.94 on Monday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,283 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rambus by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

