Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 185,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

