Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.2 %

RAVE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 17,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,613. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

