Raymond James Lowers HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target to C$4.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLS

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS opened at C$3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.14. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$3.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.12.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.83 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HLS Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.