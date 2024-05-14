Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$272.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

