RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 2.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after buying an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.46. 180,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,161. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.44.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

