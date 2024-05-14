RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.63. 74,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,190. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $384.61 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

