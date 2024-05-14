RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $731,041,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after purchasing an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after buying an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.54. 242,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.18. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,039 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,348. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

