RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16,855.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after buying an additional 2,080,295 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Teck Resources by 546.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,755,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after buying an additional 1,483,974 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 273.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after buying an additional 872,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 806,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,724. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

