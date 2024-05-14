RBA Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after buying an additional 1,183,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 245.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,365,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,005,000 after buying an additional 970,829 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,852. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

