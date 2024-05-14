RBA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.85. The company had a trading volume of 789,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day moving average is $172.53. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

