RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 2.2 %

VSH traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. 246,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

