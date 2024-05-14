RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.27. 195,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,524. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

