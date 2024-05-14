RBA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

ADBE stock traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, hitting $478.52. 795,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.01 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

