RBA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 117,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,512. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,261 shares of company stock worth $6,185,929 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

