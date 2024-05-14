ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $196.13 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00128018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

