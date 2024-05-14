Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $78,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RRX opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

