Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 1,416,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Relo Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RELOF remained flat at C$15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.39. Relo Group has a 1 year low of C$15.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.39.
About Relo Group
