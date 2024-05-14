RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $10.89 Per Share (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $10.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.77. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $36.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $223.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

