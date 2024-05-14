RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 620,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $280,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,235,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,104,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,653,000 after buying an additional 77,319 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,440,000 after acquiring an additional 538,636 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,493,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.67. 200,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,273. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.56.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

