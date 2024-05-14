Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.33

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RNWH traded up GBX 22 ($0.28) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,024 ($12.86). 225,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 926.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 860.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £810.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,740.00 and a beta of 0.98. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 672 ($8.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,056 ($13.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91.

RNWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

