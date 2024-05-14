Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) CAO Tina M. Beskid Sells 3,310 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

REZI traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $21.84. 852,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,300. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,329,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,409,000 after buying an additional 744,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 609,176 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,815,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,087,000 after buying an additional 921,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,722,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

