Reviewing Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) & Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Surrey Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.91 billion 2.15 $392.60 million $4.29 11.05 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Whitney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hancock Whitney pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 19.07% 11.89% 1.22% Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hancock Whitney and Surrey Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 3 4 0 2.57 Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus target price of $51.43, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Surrey Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans including real and non-real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans. In addition, it offers commercial finance products to middle market and corporate clients, including leases and related structures; facilitates investments in new market tax credit activities and holding certain foreclosed assets; provides customers access to fixed annuity and life insurance products; and underwriting transactions products, as well as debt and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

