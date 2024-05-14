Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,509 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,591,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 808,134 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 730,424 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 240.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 517,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

