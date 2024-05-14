Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.8434 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Rheinmetall Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $121.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
