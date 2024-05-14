Richtech Robotics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RR) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Richtech Robotics’ (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 15th. Richtech Robotics had issued 2,100,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Richtech Robotics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Richtech Robotics stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Richtech Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

