Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,749,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,919,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $209.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 563.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,599 shares of company stock worth $127,830. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289,169 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 174,408 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.