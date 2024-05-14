Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.16) price target on the stock.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.07) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.57).

Rightmove stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 535.20 ($6.72). 2,507,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,115. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 542.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 541.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,230.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 457.70 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 603 ($7.57).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.13), for a total value of £143,459.76 ($180,180.56). Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

