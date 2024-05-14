Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

