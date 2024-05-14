RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$20.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$22.50. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REI.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.86.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
Read More
