RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$20.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$22.50. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REI.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.86.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.45. The company had a trading volume of 374,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,859. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$20.70.

In related news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

