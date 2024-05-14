Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0018

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $54.66 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,872.92 or 1.00034424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00173085 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $128.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.