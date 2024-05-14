Riskified (RSKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Riskified to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Riskified Stock Down 1.9 %

Riskified stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

