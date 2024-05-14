Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 5.2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 34,554,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 42,656,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,397,000 after acquiring an additional 277,522 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

