Robert W. Baird Boosts Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $225.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.50.

WTS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.69. The stock had a trading volume of 118,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,400. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.46. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

