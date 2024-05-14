Robert W. Baird Cuts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $39.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,966. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. Yelp has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Yelp by 2,219.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth $976,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

