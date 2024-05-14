Roblox’s (RBLX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.76.

RBLX stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.09. 4,129,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,253. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,991,338 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

