Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after acquiring an additional 294,337 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,577 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,275,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,247,000 after purchasing an additional 127,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,560,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.02. 108,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.31.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

