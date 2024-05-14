Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.60.

Shares of RSI traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.88. 421,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,076. The company has a market cap of C$752.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.37. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

