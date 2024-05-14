Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.60.
Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.5 %
Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers Sugar
In related news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Insiders have purchased 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
