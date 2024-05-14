Rohit Kapoor Sells 30,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, May 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 707,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ExlService by 407.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after buying an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ExlService by 367.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after buying an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,199,000 after acquiring an additional 291,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

